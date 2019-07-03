SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Emergency officials said they recovered a drowning victim from Lake Keowee near Falls Creek Boat Landing after about an hour long search Tuesday evening.
Officials with Pickens County Emergency Management said their crews were assisted by the Vineyards and Easley Fire Departments in their search of the the vast body of water after a drowning was reported around 6:28 p.m.
The Oconee County Coroner later provided further details.
According to Coroner Karl Addis, a 27-year-old man and friends arrived at Fall Creek around 5 p.m. where they proceeded to swim out to an island known as The Rock.
Addis said witnesses told officials the man tried to swim after a water bottle that was floating away, when he went under and never resurfaced.
At 7:25 p.m. Pickens County Emergency Management officials said they recovered the victim from the water.
On Wednesday, Addis identified the deceased as Thomas Landon Gallman.
Addis said Gallman's death was ruled accidental.
