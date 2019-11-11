NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died after her car crashed into a tree.
The crash happened on Count Sausage Road on Nov. 8 just after 4 p.m.
Coroner Laura Kneece has identified victim as 86-year-old Betty Stuck of Newberry.
An autopsy revealed Stuck died of blunt force trauma.
“It appears that Ms. Stuck was not wearing her seat belt properly,” Kneece said in a news release.
MORE NEWS - Officials: Kentucky woman arrested after saying she had a bomb at GSP Airport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.