GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner has released the name of a hearing impaired woman who was found dead after a house fire on Apalache Street on Tuesday was deadly.
Asst. Tyger River Fire Chief Shawn Harter said firefighters were initially called out for a house fire with possible entrapment and learned a person may be trapped in a back bedroom.
Flames were seen shooting from the home when firefighters arrived.
Harter said the gusty winds on Wednesday fueled the flames.
When firefighters were able to knock down the flames and safely enter the home through a window, they located the victim.
The coroner identified the victim as 63-year-old Sherri Penfield, who lived at the house.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was informed that Penfield was deaf.
Forensic exams will be conducted to determine a cause and manner of death.
One other person made it safely out of the house, Harter said.
No one else was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
