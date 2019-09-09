LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has released the name of the driver who died after a crash on I-26 in Laurens County Sunday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision unfolded in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 1:40 p.m., when the driver of the 2003 Ford F-250 towing a camper changed lanes from left to right near exit 60. However, another driver in a 2019 Buick SUV also made the same lane change at the same time, causing both to make contact.
At that point, troopers say both drivers lost control and traveled off of the right side of the road, but the truck overturned. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the SUV was not injured or entrapped.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the deceased as Douglas Michael Denton, age 50, of Savannah, GA.
Denton died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
