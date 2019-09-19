Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-85 South in Anderson County are back open after a fiery crash involving tractor trailers early Thursday morning claimed a man's life and shut down the southbound side of the interstate for hours.
According to troopers, the accident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the 27 mile marker and has all of the southbound lanes blocked.
We're told the crash involved two tractor trailers. According to troopers, one tractor trailer was on the side of the road when it was struck by another, killing one person.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as James Waley Fields, 52, of Greenville.
The coroner said Fields was driving the tractor trailer that struck the truck that was on the side of the road.
The coroner listed the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
At 6 a.m., the assistant fire chief with Princeton Fire Department asked for all drivers to avoid that area of I-85 for the next several hours.
Highway Patrol said drivers could detour by taking exit 27, then making a right on Eastwest Parkway, then go right onto U.S. 76, to re-access I-85 at Exit 19.
At 9 a.m., our crews on scene reported two lanes of I-85 southbound were back open as crews continue to clear the wreckage.
Just after noon, our crew at the scene said all lanes had reopened but crews were still working to clear the wreckage from the shoulder of the roadway.
