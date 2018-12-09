GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner said a 37-year-old man has died after a crash early Sunday morning in Greenwood County.
The crash happened on Cokesbury Road near Asbury Road just after 4 a.m.
Coroner Sonny Cox said a vehicle ran off the road and struck multiple trees.
Cox said Xavier Cherkun Zelig Harris of Hodges died at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
