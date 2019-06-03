ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coroner Rusty Clevenger has identified an inmate who was found dead at a prison in Spartanburg County on Sunday morning.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said he was called to Tyger River Correctional early Sunday morning after the inmate passed away.
On Monday, Clevenger identified the deceased as James Lamont Farrow, 46.
Clevenger said no signs of trauma were found during an autopsy and he is awaiting toxicology results before a cause of death can be determined.
SLED is also investigating the inmate's death.
MORE NEWS - Upstate Duke Energy customers, your bill is about to go up. Here's how much
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.