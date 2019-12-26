Waterloo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man died after being struck by a vehicle in Laurens County Thursday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. along Todd Quarter Road near Enchanted Oaks Road about 2.1 miles west of Waterloo.
Troopers say the victim's vehicle stalled along Todd Quarter Road and the driver exited the vehicle. Troopers say a 1999 Chevy Tahoe traveling south came around the curve and attempted to avoid the stopped vehicle in the roadway. At the same time, troopers said the pedestrian attempted to cross the northbound lane and was hit by the Tahoe. The man died at the scene.
The coroner identified the deceased as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo. He was 71 years old.
Troopers did not say if the driver of the Tahoe would be facing any charges. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
