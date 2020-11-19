Carlisle, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County coroner has released the name of a man who died following an early morning fire at a mobile home.
According to the sheriff's office, the call for service came in around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies say when they arrived, flames could already be seen coming out of the home.
The Carlisle fire chief tells FOX Carolina he's not sure how long it took to get the fire under control, but as soon as they could see into the bedroom they realized at least one victim was inside.
Coroner William Holcombe later identified the deceased as 46-year-old Nathaniel Jeter.
An autopsy will be performed on Saturday to help determine the cause of death, Holcombe said.
Right now the cause of the fire is unknown. We're told SLED and the state fire marshal's office are investigating.
