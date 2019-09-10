EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County coroner has released the name of a man found dead in the water at an Easley neighborhood pool Monday evening.
Police said it happened in the Westchester subdivision, the police chief said.
Police said they were called to the clubhouse on Wexford Way shortly before 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the deceased as 22-year-old Brandon Dukeshier of Brighton Circle in Easley.
Kelley said Dukeshier was found under the water and pronounced dead at the pool in an apparent drowning.
Foul play is not suspected.
Am autopsy will be performed Tuesday but Kelley said it may take up to 12 weeks to get the results.
