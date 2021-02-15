Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County coroner has released the name of a man found drowned after a two-day search of Lake Hartwell between the US 123 and overpass and the railroad trestle between Clemson and Oconee County.
Oconee County Emergency Management Director, Scott Krein, said crews initially began searching the water along US 123 around 7:45 a.m. Friday after getting a 911 call about a possible drowning.
Krein said a caller reported to 911 that they heard someone screaming for help by the water. Officials say the caller never witnessed a person, only heard the yelling.
Multiple agencies responded and began to search the area for a possible victim, including Pickens County Emergency Management.
"That's tech rescue, that's hazmat team, and the water response team. Everyone comes together and everyone works well together. And today we worked well with Oconee County, Pickens County, and DNR. Just collaborative working and we were able to find the person and have recovery," said Pickens County Emergency Management Director Denise Kwiatek.
Just after 5 p.m. Friday, officials said the search had been called off for the day and would resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
During Saturday's search, Kwiatek said a body was found around 1 p.m.
"Making sure that we were covering everything, last seen. We talked to the witnesses again, last seen in the water and they just started the grid pattern and that's where they found the body," she said.
Kwiatek says the body was discovered close to where officials believe the person went into the water, because she says there was little current in the river.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said on Monday that the deceased had been identified as Joshua Corey Savage, 28. He was from Dorchester but was staying in Seneca at the time of his death.
Kelley said that before his death, Savage was walking along the train trestle from Seneca to Central. When a train began to approach him, Kelley said Savage lept from the trestle and into the water.
A witness heard Savage calling for help, but Kelley said the 28-year-old passed away from drowning before rescuers could locate him.
Savage's death remains under investigation by Clemson police and the coroner's office.
