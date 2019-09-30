TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner has identified the man deputies said was found dead in a daycare parking lot following reports of a shooting.
Deputies said they were called to the area of Old Spartanburg Road at Scottswood Road just after 10 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim deceased in the parking lot of La Petite Academy.
Coroner Parks Evans identified the deceased as Nathaniel Q. Johnson, II, 41, of Villa Road in Greenville.
Evans said Johnson was involved in an altercation with one of more other people and was shot just after 10 a.m.
Johnson was pronounced dead on scene at 10:21 a.m.
"The investigation is still in its early stages, however investigators do believe this incident is isolated and not a random act of violence," Lt. Ryan flood stated in an email. "Investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting and working on identifying the person(s) responsible."
La Petite Academy issued a statement on the incident, saying it was not related to the school. Below is the full statement from Lydia Cisaruk, Director of Communication for La Petite Academy:
"We’re keeping the children engaged in activities indoors following a police situation on our property this morning that’s unrelated to our school. Our children and staff are safe. We’ve been following our safety protocols and staying in contact with the authorities. Nothing’s more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff."
Brushy Creek Elementary School, Eastside High School, and Mitchell Road Elementary schools were placed on a "lockout" Monday while deputies investigated.
In a lockout, exterior doors remain locked and students are kept inside, but instruction continues without interruption, the school district said.
Deputies said Old Spartanburg Road was closed between Kembrell Road and 4807 Old Spartanburg while they investigate the death.
Deputies later confirmed "a party connected to" the La Petite Investigation was located on I-385 near Exit 24 in Fountain Inn.
Flood said the person had suffered a gunshot wound.
A white Dodge Charger was also towed away from the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
