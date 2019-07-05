SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say a driver was ejected and killed Thursday evening in a collision that shut down a state highway.
Troopers say the crash on SC-56 near West Road unfolded around 5:34 p.m. SCHP says the driver of a 1999 Nissan sedan was traveling east on the highway when the car ran off the left side of the road, hitting a culvert and then a tree.
However, troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected. SCHP says the driver passed away on scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Chad Edward Cartee, of John Dodd Road in Spartanburg.
