Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County coroner has identified a man who was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning.
According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on U.S. 29 about one mile north of Anderson when their 2004 Chevy SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled over.
We're told the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash.
Troopers said the victim died on scene.
Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the deceased as Richard w. Breazeale, 48, of Belton
