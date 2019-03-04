Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said a Lyman man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 near the BMW plant Monday morning.
According to troopers the accident happened around 8 a.m.
Details of the accident have not been made available at this time, but Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the crash involved a car and motorcycle.
Clevenger said 29-year-old Michael Allen Lawrence, formerly of Pine Ridge Road, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
