SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner on Wednesday released the name of a man killed in a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg near the John Dodd Road exit.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 16.
Troopers said the driver of a 2006 Ford Pickup truck was traveling in the eastbound lane when the truck crossed the median, and struck two cars in the westbound lane.
Troopers said a 2014 Toyota and a 2012 Toyota were struck by the truck. Unfortunately, the driver of the 2012 vehicle passed away on scene.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as Eric Paul Epner, 56, of Lee Avenue, Landrum.
The other driver that was hit was uninjured. Troopers said the truck driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The wreck backed up traffic for miles. All westbound lanes were initially blocked after the crash. One westbound lane had reopened by 6 p.m.
Troopers are investigating the fatal collision. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg Co. deputies find man wanted for murder in Atlanta during home-detention checkup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.