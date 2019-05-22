Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed that a man had died after a shooting involving a deputy.
According to Sheriff Chuck Wright, a homeowner was awakened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning by a noise, and when he went to investigate, discovered someone trying to steal his truck.
The sheriff said, the victim had a gun pointed in his face as another man demanded the keys to the victim's truck. The sheriff's office says the victim complied with the suspect handing over their keys.
Sheriff Wright said as this was happening, someone else in the home called 911 and one of his deputies that was close to the area responded to the scene on Holly Springs Church Road.
Sheriff Wright said, "This gentleman came here with a gun. He was in the vehicle when our officer approached him and he gave him some commands to put the gun down, then the suspect pointed the gun at the deputy, and the deputy did what he was supposed to do."
The sheriff went on to say that the suspect grabbed for his gun, at which time the deputy opened fire, killing the suspect.
The coroner later identified the deceased as David Marcus Reece, 47, of Ben Johnson Road in Inman. Reece was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:41 a.m.
We're told the deputy involved was not injured.
SLED was called to investigate the shooting.
SLED agents said later Wednesday there was no dash camera footage of the shooting.
SLED agents are still collecting evidence and conducting interviews in the case.
The shooting was the second involving a Spartanburg County deputy this year and the 22nd law enforcement-involved shooting in the state in 2019.
