Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle of interest after a hit-and-run on Henrydale Avenue near Mills Avenue in Greenville.  

The coroner said a pedestrian 55-year-old

Gary Trombini of Fairlane Drive in Mauldin was hit and died on scene. 

Highway patrol says the victim was crossing Henrydale Avenue heading north when a pickup truck turned left from Marue Drive and hit the victim. 

The S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver who fled may have been driving a silver GMC or Chevy extended cab truck with a bed cover. The pickup likely has damage to its front end or undercarriage.

Anyone with 

information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway

Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

