Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle of interest after a hit-and-run on Henrydale Avenue near Mills Avenue in Greenville.
The coroner said a pedestrian 55-year-old
Gary Trombini of Fairlane Drive in Mauldin was hit and died on scene.
Highway patrol says the victim was crossing Henrydale Avenue heading north when a pickup truck turned left from Marue Drive and hit the victim.
The S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver who fled may have been driving a silver GMC or Chevy extended cab truck with a bed cover. The pickup likely has damage to its front end or undercarriage.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway
Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.