Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County coroner said a 61-year-old man has died after a crash on Highway 72 in Abbeville County early Friday morning.
According to troopers, the head-on collision happened around 1:30 a.m.
Troopers said a 2004 Hyundai coupe was traveling east on SC-72 when it was hit by 2011 Toyota Camry traveling west in the wrong lane.
The driver of the Hyundai was killed.
The coroner identified the deceased as John Albert Williams Jr.
Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. According to highway patrol, neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Highway patrol said the crash is still under investigation.
