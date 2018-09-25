CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they were investigating a deadly crash in Laurens County Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on SC 72 near US 221 shortly after 8 a.m.
Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek identified the victim as Justin Perrin Justice, 36, of Woodbury Drive in Greenwood.
Cheek said Justice was riding a motorcycle when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.
Justice was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:16 a.m.
Troopers have not yet released details on the other vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.