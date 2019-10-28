Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has released the name of a man who deputies said was killed in a shooting along S.C. Highway 395 early Sunday morning
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Hartford Community Center around 2 a.m. after a fight broke out at a party, leading to one man being killed and another wounded.
The coroner identified the deceased as Jared Darnell Singley, 38, of Newberry.
Deputies say the community center had been rented for a party and a large number of people were in attendance.
The sheriff's office said after the fight broke out, individuals involved in the fight along with several others went to the crowded parking lot and several people began shooting. The sheriff's office said one person was shot in the leg, while another person received a fatal wound.
“We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice,” said Sheriff Foster.
Anyone who is willing to provide information on the identity the shooter should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or call 803-321-2222.
