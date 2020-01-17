Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner on Friday released the name of the man killed in a duplex fire on Jan. 9.
The fire happened at a duplex off Old Buncombe Road. Firefighters said the call for service came in around 4:52 a.m.
Firefighters said they arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the call and had the fire out within 15 minutes.
Coroner Parks Evans confirmed that one person has died in the fire.
On Friday, Evans identified the deceased as Robert Earle Jones, 67, who lived alone in the home.
An autopsy performed on Jan. 10 confirmed Jones dies from smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The death was ruled an accident.
Evans said the Travelers Rest Fire and Police Department and The Greenville County Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation into the cause and origin of the deadly fire.
More news: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman stuffs 6 pounds of ham in skirt, walks out of store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.