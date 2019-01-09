SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner said a 70-year-old man died when his Volkswagen Jetta overturned on Davenport Road in Simpsonville Wednesday afternoon.
The rollover crash occurred near the Foxfire Drive intersection.
Police said only one vehicle was involved and only one person was in the vehicle.
The coroner said the Jetta ran off the right side of the road, struck a fire hydrant and a culvert, and then overturned and landed on the roof of the vehicle.
The driver, Dennis Chandler of Christine Drive in Pelzer, died at the scene.
The coroner said the cause of death remains under investigation.
