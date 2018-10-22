ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a 58-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle accident on Cherokee Road in Anderson County Saturday morning.
Troopers said the accident happened on Cherokee Road at Shackleburg Road and Appletree Lane.
Deputy Coroner Josh Shore said the time of the crash is not known. The vehicle and its occupant were seen by a passing car around 12:30 p.m.
Shore said the four-door Honda sedan veered off the road and struck a tree. He says speed was most likely a factor.
Shore identified the victim as Walter Bruce Murchison of Anderson County.
MORE NEWS: Anderson County Coroner identifies man shot, killed at Pelzer residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.