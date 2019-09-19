SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner has released the name of a man killed when multiple tractor trailers crashed on I-85 southbound in Spartanburg near mile marker 76.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Tuesday at 2:54 p.m.
Upon investigation, troopers found that four trucks were involved in the crash. One unit driving a tractor trailer, another behind it also driving a tractor trailer, and a box truck following.
A freight-liner tractor trailer then struck these drivers, after the units came to an unexpected stop on the interstate.
Unfortunately, the driver of the freight-liner tractor trailer died on scene.
The coroner on Thursday identified the deceased as Marvin Rquiror Quiroz Rivera,55, of Miami
MORE NEWS:
Greer Police say man's comment on their Facebook post about an attempted robbery led to his arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.