PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said one person has died and another was hospitalized after a head-on crash in Pickens County.
The wreck happened on Old Easley Highway near Simpson Drive just before noon.
Troopers said a 2019 Chevy pickup crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Dodge pickup head-on.
Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, were entrapped, and had to be freed from their vehicles, troopers said.
The driver of the Dodge passed away.
The coroner on Friday identified the deceased as Mark Brent Smith, 72, of Davidson Drive in Easley.
Smith died from blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Charges reduced for suspects initially accused of firing at Upstate deputies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.