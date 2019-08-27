Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County coroner said his office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside his home early Tuesday morning.
Deputies said around 2 a.m. the received a call for a shooting at a home on Westbrook Drive off of Old Piedmont Highway near West Faris Road.
We're told when they arrived on scene, they found one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The coroner said that man was found shot in his car, which was parked outside his residence, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:19 a.m.
The coroner identified the victim as Marcus Emmanuel Griffin, 27.
Griffin died after being shot in the chest. The shooting was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.
Deputies said there are no suspects at this time, and they will release more information as the investigation develops.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to please call 23-CRIME.
