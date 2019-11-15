SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating after they said a person was hit by a pickup and killed on Country Club Road in Spartanburg Wednesday morning.
Troopers said the collision happened near Clyde Street shortly around 5:40 a.m.
A Dodge pickup headed north struck the person, who was headed south on Country Club.
Troopers said the pedestrian died at the hospital.
The coroner on Thursday identified the deceased as Matthew Kautz, 36, of Country Club Road.
Troopers said no charges were filed in the crash.
MORE NEWS - A Florida county declared itself a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary.' It's not the first to do so
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.