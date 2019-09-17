Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed when two vehicles collided, causing one to hit the victim.
Troopers say on August 24 a moped was broken down in the northbound lane of U.S. 221. when another vehicle, a 2009 Toyota SUV stopped behind them.
According to troopers, a third vehicle, a 2003 Lincoln was traveling north on U.S. 221 when it struck the Toyota that had stopped, causing the Toyota to hit the victim who was tending to his moped.
Troopers say both the drivers of the Toyota and Lincoln were wearing seatbelts, but both were injured and transported to Self Regional in Greenwood.
The victim was also transported to the hospital.
The coroner said that victim, Edward Vincent Lopez, 44, died on September 14 at the Hospice House of Piedmont.
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the death was ruled accidental.
Troopers say the SCHP MAIT team is continuing to investigate the crash.
