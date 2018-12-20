UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County coroner said a man is dead after a crash Thursday morning along Carlisle Whitmire Highway near Webb Forging Road.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m.
Coroner William Holcombe said Dale Franklin Bowser of Dove Lane in Chester, SC died at the scene.
Holcombe said an autopsy will be performed on Friday.
No other details have been released.
