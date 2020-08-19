Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver was killed Wednesday morning after his car left the roadway in Anderson County and struck a tree, that's according to state troopers.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 12:26 a.m. on Hayes Road near SC 28, about seven miles south of Anderson.
Troopers say the driver was traveling west on Hayes Road in a 1998 Toyota Avalon when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing a seat belt, and died on scene.
The coroner identified the victim as Billy Joe Kelley, 42, of Anderson. The coroner said Kelley suffered multiple traumatic injuries.
More news: Scattered storms today becomes widespread late-week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.