GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Monday night and the Sheriff's Office said a teen accused of pulling the trigger faces a murder charge.
Deputies say the shooting happened Monday night around 10:17 on Piney Wood Lane off US 25.
According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Aama Mesi Ari McIntyre, who resided in the same residence as the victim, but was unrelated to him, got into an altercation with the victim that led to the shooting.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. We're told the victim was transported to an area hospital.
The coroner said that shooting victim, Travis Jerome Jackson, 47, died at the hospital early Tuesday morning from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Around 9:34 a.m. deputies said the suspect was taken into custody at the home on Piney Woods Lane where the shooting occurred. The sheriff's office tells us McIntyre returned to the home sometime after the shooting.
McIntyre was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
