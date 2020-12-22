SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified a man who died after a shooting Monday night in Spartanburg.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the victim was found shot at an apartment complex on Pinegate Drive and taken to the hospital.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Tuesday morning that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:45 p.m.
The coroner identified the victim as Rodderick Lakeem Sparks, 23, of Laconia Circle, Spartanburg.
A cause and manner of death are pending a forensic exam, scheduled for later Tuesday, Clevenger said.
Deputies said that their investigation is ongoing but there is no threat to the public.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
