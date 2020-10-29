ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SLED is investigating after a detainee at the county jail passed away.
"On October 17, 2020 an individual was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Detention Center. During the booking process, the individual became unconscious and aid was rendered as EMS responded," said ACSO spokesman JT Foster in a news release. "EMS transported the individual to the hospital where he was admitted to ICU. The individual passed away on October 24, 2020."
On Thursday, the coroner identified the deceased as Robert Dale Robertson, 55.
Robertson suffered a cardiac arrest at the detention center and when he fell to the ground, he suffered a neck injury that claimed his life, the coroner said.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said in a news release, "the decedent collapsed, detention officers and a detention center nurse began CPR. Medshore EMS Paramedics arrived on scene and continued resuscitative efforts. The victim was successfully resuscitated and admitted to AnMed Health-ICU. The victim was placed on life support and subsequently died on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. An Autopsy was completed on Tuesday October 27, 2020 and indicates the victim suffered a neck injury secondary to the fall."
MORE NEWS - Former Laurens Co. detention officer charged with misconduct in office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.