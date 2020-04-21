SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash along I-85 NB near mile marker 70 Monday evening.
According to troopers, the crash involved a 2005 Honda. Troopers say the driver of the Honda was traveling north on I-85 when he attempted to exit onto I-26. Troopers say the car went off the left side of the road and struck a bridge pillar.
We're told the victim was seat belted, but died on scene.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as Ignacio Cruz Munoz , 35, of Abner Creek Road in Greer.
Cruz was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
