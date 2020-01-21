Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash on New Cut Road Tuesday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened along near Brisack Road around 7 a.m.
Troopers say the victim, who was riding a moped, was traveling north on New Cut Road when a Jeep entered the roadway from Brisack Road and hit the moped.
According to troopers, the victim was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped. The moped rider died at the scene.
The coroner identified the deceased as David Charles Bailey of Anderson Street, Spartanburg.
Troopers said the driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old woman from Spartanburg, has been charged with failure to yield right of way.
More news: Coroner: 1 person killed in fatal fire along Meadow Lane in Gaffney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.