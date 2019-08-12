ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a motorcyclist killed Sunday in a crash along Firetower Road near Hickory Road, dispatch confirmed.
The call came in just after 12:25 p.m.
Troopers said a man driving a 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Hickory Road. Meanwhile, a driver on a motorcycle was traveling south along with a driver and passenger in a 2017 Ford Explorer.
Troopers say the driver in the Ranger crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle head-on and then continued to crash into the Explorer head-on.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died on scene. Both occupants in the Explorer were transported to a nearby hospital via EMS for minor injuries.
However, SCHP says the driver of the Ranger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown as of writing.
On Monday, the coroner identified the name of the motorcyclist as Phillip Cordell Wall, 59 years old of Williamston. Wall suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash.
(1) comment
" Troopers say a man driving a 1994 Ranger was traveling south on Hickory Road. Meanwhile, a driver on a moped was traveling south along with a driver and passenger in a 2017 Ford Explorer."
All were traveling South and hit one another head on? How is that even possible?
[huh]
