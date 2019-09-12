Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner said a 34-year-old Easley man has died after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Dacusville Highway near Montague Drive.
Troopers said a Yamaha motorcycle struck a deer and the rider was thrown from the bike.
According to troopers, the rider was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.
Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Mathew Meyer, 34 of Sweetbriar Road.
Note: The coroner's initial news release listed the victim's last name as "Myers."
