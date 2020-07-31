Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said a man has died after a crash on Thursday night.
Troopers said the accident happened on U.S. Hwy 221 north near Oak Tree Road around 8:40 p.m., about one mile north of Spartanburg.
We're told a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, striking several trees.
Highway patrol said the driver was entrapped in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the driver, Shannon Cartez Whiteside, was taken to the hospital, where he passed away just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Whiteside, 39, resided on Old Canaan Road in Spartanburg, Clevenger said.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
More news: Scattered storms locally, plus Isaias becomes a hurricane overnight with possible impact on Carolina coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.