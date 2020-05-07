(FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their investigation into a teen's death along Mauldin Road at the Intown Suites is now a homicide case.
Lt. Bolt with GCSO confirmed that deputies were dispatched to the motel Tuesday evening after gunshots were heard, and upon arrival, he said deputies located a deceased male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
On Thursday, the coroner's office identified the deceased as Nijel Sullivan, 19, of Park Road.
Sullivan was shot in the chest and the death was ruled a homicide.
Bolt says further details will be released as the investigation continues.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
