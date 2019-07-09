Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. coroner said a 19-year-old from Georgia was killed when a Dodge Ram crashed off the side of I-85 North Tuesday morning.
Troopers said the accident happened around 5:42 a.m. near the 42 mile marker close to the I-185 exit.
Highway patrol says the driver of a 2010 Dodge Pickup Truck ran off the right side of I-85 and struck a sign pole.
Along with the driver, troopers say there were two passengers in the vehicle. Both the driver and one of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. Troopers say they were both injured and transported to the hospital.
Troopers say the second passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirms that his office was called to the accident. At this time the victim's name has not been released.
Dill later identified the victim as Jose Quistian-Vazquez, 19, of Alto, GA
Troopers with the highway patrol said the 32-year-old driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
