FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed Sunday night.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the homicide occurred on Garth Road.
She identified the victim as Wilton Webb, 33, of Garth Road.
Canupp said Laurens County deputies are investigating the killing.
