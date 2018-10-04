SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died after a crash on Business 85 in Spartanburg County Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. and involved a Volkswagen sedan and an International commercial truck.
The Volkswagen was changing lanes when it was hit by the truck. The Volkswagen then ran off the road and overturned, troopers said.
Troopers said the driver, 22, was ejected and died at the hospital.
The coroner identified the deceased as Jordane Micheii Bouchillon of Overbrook Road Greenville. Bouchillon died at the hospital at 12:20 p.m.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
No charges will be filed.
