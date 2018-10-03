LYMAN, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County coroner said a woman has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting Tuesday night.
The coroner said he was called to Riverwalk Drive in Lyman where Shelly Hazard Pickle, 55, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Both deputies and the coroner said the preliminary information shows the shooting was accidental, but the coroner is not issuing a manner of death until all the evidence and witness statements have been collected.
