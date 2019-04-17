Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the City of Pickens Police Department are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped a woman and shot another woman.
According to police, Marco Vaught is wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping.
Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Wednesday off Pendleton Street in Pickens. Officers say Vaught kidnapped his ex-girlfriend Rebecca Purry and shot her aunt during the altercation, which took place at the aunt's home.
Vaught is described as a 36-year-old male. He stands around 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
His kidnapped victim, Rebecca Marie Purry, is described as 28-years-old, 5'4" tall weighing around 145 pounds.
Vaught was last seen driving a black 2000 GMC Denali with North Carolina license plate FLM9930 with the victim inside. He's believed to be heading toward Tabor City, NC.
Police say Vaught is considered armed and dangerous.
Purry's aunt was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but at 9:45 a.m. the Picken's Chief of Police confirmed to FOX Carolina that she has died.
The coroner identified the shooting victim as Claudette Purry, 54, of Pendleton Street in Pickens.
If you see or have any information please contact Pickens City Police Department at 864-878-6366 or your local Police Agency.
Police said Purry's children are safe and with family.
Vaught's criminal record shows a prior arrest for kidnapping in 2009 in which he was sentenced to time served and probation.
