BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner and troopers are investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road, the coroner’s office confirmed.
According to troopers, the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The coroner's office said three vehicles were involved.
One of the drivers, Donna Daniel, 51, of Easley was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash, the coroner said.
Troopers said Daniel was driving a 2004 KIA. She was headed south on White Horse Road when he vehicle struck a Chevy pickup and a Honda that were stopped in traffic.
The driver and passenger in the Honda
