GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman has died after a collision along an Upstate roadway Sunday evening.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office first confirmed they were investigating the collision in the northeastern part of the county. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash along Pink Dill Mill Road happened around 6:40 p.m., near the intersection with SC-14.
SCHP later provided details on how the crash happened. Troopers say the driver behind the wheel of a Toyota was traveling east on the highway when the car went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and culvert before overturning.
On Monday, the coroner's office identified the deceased as Clara Moore, 50, of Tremont Avenue in Greer.
"Clara Moore was the unrestrained driver of a Toyota Camry that went off the right side of the roadway and overturned," said Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans in a news release. "Ms. Moore was partially ejected and she was pronounced on scene."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.