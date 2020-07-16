Starr, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in collision that happened early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened along SC 28 near Hayes Road just after midnight.
Troopers say a 1995 model Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on Hayes Road when it struck a 1990 Chevy station wagon in the passenger side as it was traveling west bound on SC 28.
We're told the drivers of both vehicles were seat belted and were taken to AnMed Health by EMS.
Troopers said a passenger traveling in the station wagon was not wearing a seat belt and died on scene.
The coroner's office identified the deceased as Anastasia Etters, 29, of Greenwood.
The coroner said Etters suffered multiple traumatic injuries.
More news: Heat continues, late day storms return by Friday/weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.