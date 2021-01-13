WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office said a woman has died after a deadly collision with a dump truck in Salem.
According to the coroner, just before 4 p.m., a woman was traveling east on Whitewater Falls Road when her car crossed the centerline of the highway and struck a dump truck traveling west.
The coroner said 53-year-old Sabra Coward Lott of Elgin, SC passed away at the scene.
The coroner's office also mentioned that this is the first traffic death within the county.
Later, South Carolina Highway Patrol released more details, including that a total of three vehicles were involved: the Mack dump truck, the 2018 Infiniti sedan with the woman inside, and a 2013 Toyota sedan with a driver and passenger inside. SCHP says the dump truck and Toyota were both westbound on Whitewater Falls Road when the eastbound Infiniti crossed the center of the road, and was hit by the dump truck. The woman was also ejected and hit directly by the truck, while the Infiniti sedan itself struck the Toyota head-on.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt, but was still hospitalized for injuries. Both occupants in the Toyota were wearing seat belts and remained uninjured. The woman's seat belt usage was not known.
More news: Officials: Small plane that departed from Upstate airport crashes into house in Columbia, SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.