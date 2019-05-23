BUFFALO, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office said a woman has died after a crash on Bailey Road in the Buffalo area Wednesday night.
Coroner William Holcombe said the crash happened along the 600 block just before 9:30 p.m. Only one vehicle was involved.
Holcombe identified the deceased as Christel Darlene Poole, age 48, of Buffalo.
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
